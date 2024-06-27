GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namakkal DCDRC directs postal department to pay ₹1.50 lakh in compensation

Published - June 27, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has directed the postal department to pay ₹1.50 lakh to a customer.

R. Thirumaran (70), a resident of Komarapalayam in Namakkal District, opened an account in his granddaughter G. Karunya’s name in 2015 under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana at the SPP colony post office. By March 2021, he had deposited ₹3.37 lakh in the account. In July 2021 Department officials asked him to close the account as his granddaughter was living with her parents abroad, clarifying that he could not open an account in his granddaughter’s name while her parents were alive, and returned the money that he had deposited.

Mr. Thirumaran filed a case at Namakkal DCDRC in March 2023, demanding interest for the amount paid into the account. DCDRC commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the Postal Department to pay ₹1 lakh as interest for the amount and an additional ₹50,000 for deficiencies in service.

Salem

