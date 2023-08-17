ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal Consumer Redressal Commission slaps fine of ₹34,500 on SBI for causing ‘mental agony’ to account-holder

August 17, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Namakkal

The fine was imposed by the Commission based on a case filed in 2018, by a 62-year-old resident of Coimbatore district, who had been charged by SBI for not maintaining a minimum balance in her savings account

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), on Thursday, slapped a ₹34,500 fine on the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Coimbatore, for deducting a fine for an account-holder not maintaining a minimum balance in their savings account.

S. Yasodha (62), a resident of Velandipalayam in Coimbatore district, has a savings account with SBI, and also a deposit account at the branch in Saibaba Colony. In May 2017, ₹831 was in her savings account and ₹1.44 lakh was in her deposit account.

From May 2017 to December 2017, the bank deducted a fine from her savings account for not maintaining a minimum balance. When she raised the issue with the bank, the bank refunded the amount deducted from the account. But again in January and February 2018, the bank deducted ₹69 (Rs. 34.50 per month). When she again raised the issue, the bank refunded ₹34.50 only for the month of January but did not refund the amount deducted for February.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, Yasodha filed a case through her husband, Shanmugasundram, at the Coimbatore DCDRC in 2018. For a speedy trial, the case was transferred to the Namakkal DCDRC in July 2022.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed SBI bank to pay the ₹34.50 deducted from Ms. Yasodha’s account and also to pay ₹34,500 for mental agony caused, within four weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US