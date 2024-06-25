ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal Consumer Forum directs a cooperative society to pay ₹50,000 to a farmer

Published - June 25, 2024 03:58 pm IST - Namakkal

The farmer had pledged his jewellery to the cooperative society for a loan, but it had never been credited to his account

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, directed a cooperative society to pay ₹50,000 in compensation to a customer.

P. Yogeswaran (52), a resident of Sengapalli in Namakkal district, was a farmer. In February 2021, he pledged his jewelley at the Kathapalli Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society and got a ₹1.15 lakh loan. After receiving the jewellery, the society said it had credited the loan amount it to his account. Meanwhile, the State government waived jewellery loans obtained from cooperative societies in 2021. But in the beneficiaries list, Mr. Yogeswaran’s name was missing, and his loan was not waived. He approached the society officials for a resolution, but they did not help him.

Following this, he filed a case at the Namakkal DCDRC in October 2023 against the society as well as the Joint Registrar and Deputy Registrar of the T.N. Cooperative Department. During the arguments, the society claimed that the petitioner did not withdraw the money from his account, so he could not be added to the beneficiary list. 

After inquiring into the case, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the society to pay ₹50,000 in compensation to the petitioner within four weeks.

In his order, the Commissioner said that after receiving the jewellery, the society claimed it had credited the amount to the customer’s account but when the petitioner tried to withdrew the amount, the society claimed there was no money. So the petitioner was unable to withdraw the amount from his account. It was proved that the society crediting the amount was eyewash, as there was no money in the society. This falls under the category of deficiencies in service.

As the waiving of loans was a policy decision of the government, the waiving of loans would not come under this head. So the case against the Joint Registrar and Deputy Registrar was dismissed, Mr. Ramaraj added in the order.

