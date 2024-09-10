GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namakkal consumer court directs insurance firm to pay ₹80 lakh to customer’s family

Published - September 10, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed a private insurance company to pay ₹80 lakh to the family of a customer who died of COVID-19.

R. Umarani (45) from E.B. Colony in Paramathi Road, Namakkal, filed a claim following the death of her husband, Devaraj, who had taken a ₹75 lakh insurance policy by paying a premium of ₹37,613. Devaraj passed away due to COVID-19 in October 2020 at Namakkal Government Hospital. Umarani submitted the necessary documents to claim the insured amount.

However, the insurance company rejected the application in March 2023, alleging that Devaraj had hidden his pre-existing conditions of diabetes and heart disease, which led them to deny the claim.

In May 2023, Umarani took the matter to the Namakkal DCDRC. On Tuesday, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj ruled in favour of Umarani, stating that the insurance company failed to prove that the deceased had pre-existing medical conditions. The Commission ordered the company to pay ₹75 lakh to Umarani within four weeks, along with ₹5 lakh in compensation for the mental agony caused by the rejection of her claim.

Published - September 10, 2024 11:06 pm IST

