Namakkal college students stage protest to shift principal

December 06, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Namakkal Kavingar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women staging a protest demanding to change the Principal on Tuesday.

The students of Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding the Department of Higher Education to shift the principal.

The principal D. Paul Grace was placed under suspension on October 14 this year following allegations of caste discrimination. Later, she approached Madras High Court and got a stay to the suspension and assumed as principal again. 

The students alleged that on Monday the Principal allegedly verbally abused Commerce Department Head Nallusamy in front of the students when he went to get signatures for students’ internships.

The principal asked the students to return to the class, but the students denied her request. Namakkal police came to the spot and held talks with the students to disburse. But students continued their protest. The police asked them to continue the protest on the college campus without affecting the traffic movement. Based on the police instructions, the students staged a protest on the college campus until afternoon.

The students later submitted a petition to Collector Shreya P. Singh demanding action against the principal. The Collector assured them to look into the matter. Following this, the students withdrew their protest.

