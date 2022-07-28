Namakkal Collector warns of recruitment scam

July 28, 2022 20:53 IST

Collector Shreya P. Singh urged youths not to believe the rumours spreading on social media about the job recruitment in banks through the Cooperative Department.

In a release, the Collector said that through social media like Facebook and WhatsApp, some people were spreading rumours that to get a job in a bank through cooperative societies in Salem, Dharmapuri, and Erode districts, candidates should pay Rs. one lakh to Rs. 3 lakh as security deposit. The Cooperative Department did not announce any job opportunities and people should not pay money to these people. The Collector warned that legal action would be taken against people spreading such rumours.