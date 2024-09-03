Namakkal Collector warns parents not to give two-wheelers to minors

Namakkal District Collector, S. Uma, urged parents not to allow minors to drive two-wheelers during a meeting on road safety and drug prevention held on Tuesday at Tiruchengode Road, Namakkal.

The meeting, titled ‘Podhaiyai Thavir Kalviyal Nimir,’ focused on training organisers of drug prevention committees in schools.

Collector Uma highlighted the government’s initiatives, such as the Pudhumai Penn Thittam, Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, and Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, which aim to elevate the standards of government schools to match those of private institutions.

She emphasised that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has prioritised the safety of women and female students in educational institutions. In a recent meeting led by the Chief Secretary, attended by all district collectors and SPs, instructions were given to monitor drug activity in schools and colleges and to take strong action against drug-related offences and sexual harassment.

Ms. Uma advised parents to instil moral values in their children from an early age and cautioned against giving two-wheelers to minors or to those without a driving licence, citing the increased risk of accidents. She also stressed the importance of educating students on road safety and the dangers of drug use. Teachers were urged to monitor students’ behaviour, their social circles, and any prolonged absences from school. Any suspicious activity should prompt counselling, and reports of drug movement or sales can be made via the toll-free number 10581.

The programme was attended by District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan, officials from the Transport, Excise, and Education Departments, school headmasters, teachers, and other relevant officials.