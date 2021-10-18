Namakkal Collector tests positive

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 disease. She is under home isolation, health officials said.

The Collector had complained of fever and tested positive on Sunday. Officials said that she is asymptomatic.

In Erode, 90 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous and the district had 906 active cases. As per bulletin, one death was reported in Erode taking the total number of deaths in the district to 679.

In Salem, 56 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Fifty-one indigenous cases were reported in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri recorded 21 cases, and 30 cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district stood at 300 cases as of Monday. A total of 43,336 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 26 fresh cases, and 32 cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district was 319. As of date, a total 28,195 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.