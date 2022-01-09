Namakkal Collector inspects war room

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the COVID-19 war room here and reviewed the arrangements on Saturday.

The public could contact the war room in the phone numbers 1077, 04286-299135, 04286-299137, 04286-299139, 82204 02437 and get details on COVID-19 treatment facilities in the district. Doctors, health workers and revenue officials had been working in shifts in the 24-hour war room. Details of patients in home isolation could also be collected.

Ms. Singh checked the calls received at the centre and reviewed the measures taken to provide assistance to the callers. She later visited the Vinnaithirthapuram primary health centre and checked the arrangements for COVID-19 treatment.

The Collector along with senior officials inspected shops and other businesses in the weekly market, China Kadai Street, Kandhu Muthusamy Street, Thupan Kumarasami Street and a few other places.

The businesses were advised to strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols while attending customers.