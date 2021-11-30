Namakkal Collector inspects Thusur lake

Namakkal

30 November 2021 23:22 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the Thusur lake here which had filled up due to recent rain on Tuesday.

The lake, which is one of the largest in the district, is spread over an area of 295 acres and can store 66.69 million cubic feet of water and 542.82 acres of agricultural land benefits through this lake. According to officials, the lake had filled up to its full level after over 10 years and the surplus water is flowing into Aroor lake.

The Collector also inspected renovation works of a pond at Pettapalayam and Govindapillai lake here.

According to officials, due to the recent rain, 30 lakes out of 79 in the district had filled up to its full level. The lakes which had attained 100% capacity could store 553.93 million cubic feet of water and 3318.47 hectares of agricultural land would benefit by these water bodies.