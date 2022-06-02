Namakkal Collector inspects school vehicles

The annual inspection of school vehicles was held at the Armed Reserve ground on Thursday. District Collector Shreya P Singh warned of action against vehicles which run without fitness certificates.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said in the jurisdiction of Namakkal south and north RTO offices a total of 559 school vehicles are there. Expect 168 vehicles, remaining vehicles were inspected on Thursday.

Transport officials will inspect various safety standards and will issue fitness certificates. If any fault is found in vehicles, it should be rectified in a stipulated time. After that, again, the vehicle should be produced before RTO offices and receive fitness certificates. If any school vehicle is found to be operated without proper fitness certificates, it will be impounded, she said.