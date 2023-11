Namakkal Collector inspects rain-hit areas in Tiruchengode Municipality

November 07, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma on Tuesday inspected areas affected by rainwater stagnation in Tiruchengode Municipality, Karuvampatti and Thokkavadi panchayat.

On Monday night, heavy rain lashed Komarapalayam, Pallipalayam, Tiruchengode, and its surroundings. In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Namakkal district received a total rainfall of 236.3 mm, including 80 mm in Tiruchengode, 74 mm in Komarapalayam, 23 mm in Rasipuram, 21 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 20 mm in Senthamangalam, 10 mm in Erumapatti, 6 mm in Namakkal, and 2.30 mm in Puduchatram.

Due to heavy rain, water stagnated in many areas in Tiruchengode Municipality. The Municipality officials inspected the affected areas in Wards 19 and 21 and took steps to drain the water.

Ms. Uma directed the officials to conduct medical camps and distribute Nilavembu kashayam to people in the rain-hit areas as a precautionary measure.

Salem district received a total rainfall of 227.70 mm, including 58 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 52 mm in Edappadi, 30 mm in Sankagiri, 28 mm in Kariyakovil, 24.2 mm in Yercaud, 20 mm in Veeraganur, 6.4 mm in Kadayampatti, 4 mm in Attur, 2 mm in Gangavalli, 1.1 mm in Salem, and 1 mm each at Pethanaickenpalayam and Omalur.