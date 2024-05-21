Namakkal Collector inspects rain affected areas

Collector S. Uma inspected homes that were damaged in Tuesday’s rains in Rasipuram block and instructed officials to ensure distribution of food and water to the households that were affected.

As many as 12 houses were damaged due to rain at Anaipalayam village in Rasipuram block and the Collector inspected the houses. She said houses were located in low-lying areas and a channel was already constructed by the State Highways Department to discharge water. “But, sand sediments prevented the movement of rain water leading to inundation of houses,” she said, and added that officials from the revenue, highways and the local body, had cleared the channel using three earthmovers. She said people were accommodated in temples and were provided food.

As of Tuesday morning, the district has recorded 81.2 cm of rainfall. Rainfall of 15.74 cm recorded at Puduchatram is the highest in the State as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday while rainfall recorded in other places were 11.52 cm in Namakkal, 10.5 cm in Senthamangalam, 10.30 cm in Rasipuram, 7.4 cm in Erumapatti, 5.0 cm in Collectorate, 6.4cm in Kumarapalayam, 4.40 cm in Tiruchengodu, 3.7 cm Mangalapuram, 2.6 cm in Paramathi Velur and 2.9 cm at Semmedu in Kolli Hills.

The Collector said sufficient workers were appointed to carry out anti-dengue operations in the municipality, town panchayats and village panchayats and five persons were affected by dengue fever in the district so far. “All steps were taken to prevent the spread of dengue fever,” she said.

Rasipuram Tahsildar Saravanan, Block Development Officer Arulappan and other officials were present.

