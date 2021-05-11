Namakkal Collector inspects oxygen plant

Collector K. Megraj inspected the medical oxygen plant that was installed by the end of last year on the premises of the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

According to officials, the plant has a capacity of 10,000 litres. Earlier, the oxygen plant was filled once in 10 days. But, following the surge in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen support, the plant is now being filled once in two days.

The hospital has also formed a committee to monitor the oxygen status thrice a day. The Namakkal GH has about 298 beds for COVID-19 treatment in which over 50% was provided with medical oxygen supply. The hospital has also stocked up oxygen cylinders to support the patients. There are over 700 oxygen beds in the district and the district at present is requiring 3 kl oxygen a day. Oxygen support is majorily provided through cylinders in private and other government hospitals in Taluks and major supply to the district is from Erode.

The district is mulling getting oxygen plants in Taluk hospitals.