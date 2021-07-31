Coimbatore

Namakkal Collector inspects coffee factory

District Collector Shreya P.Singh inspected the Arapalli coffee manufacturing unit and sales centre at Kolli Hills.

According to a release, the unit was set up under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission. Coffee and pepper harvested by the villagers are processed at the unit and sold as packed products.

Ms.Singh said measures were being taken to modernise the sales counter and officials were advised to improve sales at the unit, thereby improving the livelihood of women Self-Help Groups involved in it.


