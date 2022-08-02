Coimbatore

Namakkal Collector inspects closed factory to check possible leakage of toxic gas

Staff Reporter Namakkal August 02, 2022 20:47 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:47 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh on Tuesday inspected a closed starch factory at Mangalapuram after local residents feared possible leakage of toxic gas from the factory.

The Collector said the factory was shutdown after disconnecting power supply in June this year following issues related to pollution. As the materials of the factory were still inside, the public submitted a petition to the Collector, based on which she inspected the factory and also informed the government.

“There is nothing to worry about, and an expert committee from Chennai will inspect the factory and give suggestions on how to dispose of the materials safely,” Ms. Singh added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the afternoon, the expert team visited the factory and submitted their suggestions to the Collector. The Collector told The Hindu there was nothing harmful in the factory. “We instructed the factory administration to remove the materials. Permission is given only for the disposal of the materials and not for operating the factory,” Ms. Singh added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...