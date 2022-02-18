Namakkal Collector inspects arrangements in polling booths

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the arrangements at the polling booths in various parts of the district on Friday.

Ms. Singh oversaw the despatch of electronic voting machines and other polling materials from the strong rooms to the polling booths. According to the officials, polling would be conducted to 153 Wards in the five Municipalities — Namakkal, Rasipuram, Thiruchengode, Pallipalayam, Komarapalayam and 294 Wards in 19 town panchayats.

The Collector inspected the booths set up at Senthamangalam Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Jangalapuram Panchayat Union Primary School. She checked the installation of CCTV cameras and reviewed the security arrangements. The Collector also checked the availability of wheelchairs for differently-abled voters and other basic amenities for polling officials. The Collector advised the officials to conduct elections as per the Election Commission’s guidelines.