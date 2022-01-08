Namakkal Collector inaugurates direct paddy procurement centre at Pallipalayam

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated a direct paddy procurement centre at Pallipalayam here on Friday.

Ms.Singh inaugurated the centre set up at the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at Elanthakuttai panchayat here. She said that to facilitate easy procurement of paddy, farmers can register on the websites www.tncsc.gov.in and www.tncsc.edpc.in with their Aadhaar number, bank account and other required details and book the date.

Ms. Singh said that procurement centres were allotted to farmers based on the village their land is located and message regarding procurement would be sent to their mobile numbers.

According to the officials, during Kharif season in 2020-2021, a total of 251 tonnes of paddy was procured from Elanthakuttai direct procurement centre and 66 farmers benefited. A sum of ₹ 49.16 lakh was paid directly to the bank account of farmers. This year, along with the Centre’s determined rates and State government’s incentive, farmers would be paid ₹ 2,060 per quintal for sanna variety and ₹ 2,015 per quintal for common variety.