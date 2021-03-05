Namakkal Collector holds meeting with traders

NAMAKKAL

05 March 2021 00:41 IST

District Collector K. Megraj held meeting with traders of different businesses here and advised them on the Model Code of Conduct on Wednesday.

Mr. Megraj met utensil shop owners, jewellery shop owners and other traders and told them that the District Election Officer must be informed if political parties gave them bulk orders for dhotis, shawls and gold accessories. The traders were advised to carry proper documents while transporting goods in bulk quantities and carrying cash.

They were told to alert the Returning Officers if they noticed any violation of the model code. Mr. Megraj also held a meeting with hoteliers and wedding hall operators and asked them to maintain proper records of purpose for which the room or hall was booked.

He told them to ensure that no gifts and cash were distributed.

If any violation was found, they should alert the police and election officials.