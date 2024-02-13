GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namakkal bakery warned of license cancellation for selling expired bread

February 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has warned a bakery that sold a loaf of bread past its expiry date that it would cancel their license.

P. Subramani (59), a resident of Chinna Veppanatham in Namakkal district, bought a loaf of wheat bread from a bakery near the Namakkal bus stand in September 2023. After noticing that it was past its expiry date, he lodged a complaint with the DCDRC, and the Commission sought an explanation, but the bakery owner gave no response and refused to appear before the Commission. The DCDRC inquired the complainant, verified the bill, and the bread packet.

On Tuesday, the DCDRC directed the bakery to pay ₹4,000 as compensation to Mr. Subramani. In the order, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the bakery owner to appear before the commission in a week and explain why the license of the bakery should not be cancelled. If the explanation is not satisfactory, the Commission will direct the Food Safety Department to cancel the license of the bakery, the DCDRC added in its order.

Salem

