Namakkal administration reviews measures to tackle Omicron variant

The Namakkal district administration reviewed containment measures amid reports of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus on Monday.

District Collector Shreya P.Singh said in a release that district is connected with various States in terms of business and hence those returning to the district from other States must strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ms.Singh said that the people should wear masks, follow hand sanitation and maintain physical distance in public places. She said that as death rate was low in the district during the first wave, the public took the safety protocols casually during the second wave and it caused a peak in positive cases in the district. She said that situation occurred where there was unavailability of ambulances to take patients to hospitals, unavailability of funeral vehicles and there was increased need for medical oxygen.

The Collector advised all eligible persons to take vaccination and asked school and college students to create awareness among their parents and kin. Police, revenue and local body officials were advised to take necessary action against persons violating COVID-19 safety protocols.