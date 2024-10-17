NALSA helpline unveiled in Krishnagiri

The District Legal Services Authority kicked off an awareness campaign on the National Legal Services Authority helpline – 15100, accompanied by the distribution of pamphlets on NALSA-15100 here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagging off the campaign – Equal opportunity for security justice through the helpline - Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Saipriya unveiled the toll-free number 15100 on flex board. Later, she distributed pamphlets among the public and spoke of the legal assistance enabled by the toll-free number.

Ms. Saipriya said the awareness campaign was being flagged off under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority to disseminate information on the NALSA Helpline – 15100.

The campaign also unveiled the helpline portal http://nalsa.gov.in/Isams/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.