ADVERTISEMENT

NALSA helpline unveiled in Krishnagiri

Published - October 17, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Saipriya distributed pamphlets kicking off the awareness campaign on toll-free legal aid service in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The District Legal Services Authority kicked off an awareness campaign on the National Legal Services Authority helpline – 15100, accompanied by the distribution of pamphlets on NALSA-15100 here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagging off the campaign – Equal opportunity for security justice through the helpline - Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Saipriya unveiled the toll-free number 15100 on flex board. Later, she distributed pamphlets among the public and spoke of the legal assistance enabled by the toll-free number.

Ms. Saipriya said the awareness campaign was being flagged off under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority to disseminate information on the NALSA Helpline – 15100.

The campaign also unveiled the helpline portal http://nalsa.gov.in/Isams/

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US