NALSA helpline unveiled in Krishnagiri

Published - October 17, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Saipriya distributed pamphlets kicking off the awareness campaign on toll-free legal aid service in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The District Legal Services Authority kicked off an awareness campaign on the National Legal Services Authority helpline – 15100, accompanied by the distribution of pamphlets on NALSA-15100 here on Thursday.

Flagging off the campaign – Equal opportunity for security justice through the helpline - Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Saipriya unveiled the toll-free number 15100 on flex board. Later, she distributed pamphlets among the public and spoke of the legal assistance enabled by the toll-free number.

Ms. Saipriya said the awareness campaign was being flagged off under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority to disseminate information on the NALSA Helpline – 15100.

The campaign also unveiled the helpline portal http://nalsa.gov.in/Isams/

