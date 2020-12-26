Nallaram Trust donates books to ESI Hospital for library

The books were presented as part of The Hindu’s ‘Read and Rise’ initiative

The Hindu in collaboration with Nallaram Trust donated 100 books for a library to be established at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Saturday.

The books were presented as part of The Hindu’s ‘Read and Rise’, an initiative to cultivate the reading habit. Coordinators of Nallaram Trust S. Suresh Kumar and G. Murugavel presented the books to the Dean of ESI Hospital A. Nirmala.

Apart from books, Nallaram Trust also donated 3,000 personal protective equipment kits to the hospital, which treats COVID-19 patients from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts.

Prior to this, Chairman of Nallaram Trust S.P. Anbarasan had donated 650 books to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. A total of 750 books worth ₹1.67 lakh had been donated to both the hospitals under the ‘Read and Rise’ initiative, a release said.

Dr. Nirmala told the mediapersons that the ESI Hospital will soon set up a library for COVID-19 patients.

“Some patients are getting depressed after getting admitted for COVID-19 treatment,” she said, adding that reading will provide a “diversion” for the patients. Despite the decline in the COVID-19 cases reported in Coimbatore district, Dr. Nirmala urged the public to continue adhering to the precautionary measures.