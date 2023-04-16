ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi to host textile machinery expo from November 30

April 16, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition of textile machinery ‘ITME Africa 2023’ will be held from November 30 to December 2 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.

Organised by the India ITME Society, the event will provide technology to the textile industry in Africa and the west Asian countries. “With the growing importance of South-South cooperation, India’s expertise can be leveraged to build textile industry in Africa through the sharing of knowledge and technology. Alongwith promoting trade, investment, creating business friendly environment and vibrant private sector this exhibition would focus on working in partnership with the government, business community and other stakeholders,” said a press release.

