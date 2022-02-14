Nagavathi dam at Pennagaram opened for irrigation

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini opening the shutters of Nagavathi dam opened for irrigation at Pennagaram in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nagavathi dam was opened for irrigation here at Pennagaram on Monday. The sluices to the left and the right canal of the dam were opened to irrigate the watershed for the second seasonal crop. The dam waters will irrigate 1,993 acre in the revenue villages of Argasanahalli, Chinnapalli,and Perumpalai here in Pennagaram.

The sluices of the canals would release 39.80 cub.ft for 100 days through turn system. The left canal and the right canal’s watershed will receive waters through turns for five days each, with an intervening break,

Earlier, opening the shutter gates of the sluices of the dam, Collector S.Dhivyadarshini urged the farmers to use water judiciously for the cropping season.