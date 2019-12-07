Nagai Thiruvalluvan booked within a day of getting bail in Tiruppur

Tamil Puligal Katchi president Nagai Thiruvalluvan was booked in connection with a stone pelting case on Saturday, within a day of being released on conditional bail.

Police said Mr. Thiruvalluvan was booked by the Dharapuram police as the fourth accused in a case where members of the outfit indulged in stone pelting at a government bus in Dharapuram on December 2, condemning his arrest in Mettupalayam. The pelting resulted in the injuries of two persons and the damaging of the glass on a bus, according to the police. The three accused who were initially arrested were remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Mr. Thiruvalluvan was one of the 25 members who were arrested on December 2, after staging a protest against the death of 17 people in a wall collapse in Mettupalayam. The protesters were granted conditional bail by Mettupalayam Judicial Magistrate on Friday evening.

The stone pelting case was registered under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) (TNPPDL) Act, sources said.

Mr. Thiruvalluvan was brought to Dharapuram Magistrate Court on Saturday morning, after which he will be remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.