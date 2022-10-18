NAFED to procure pulses in Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 19:10 IST

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) has proposed a targeted procurement of Black lentils and Green Gram here in the district.

According to the administration, the Union Government’s marketing federation (NAFED) has proposed a targeted procurement of 280 mt of green gram and 340 mts of black lenthis in Dharmapuri.

Black lenthils is going for ₹57 to ₹65 and Green gram is going for ₹60 to ₹75 per kg respectively in the local market. For the benefit of farmers, NAFED has declared the procurement rates at ₹66 per kg for black lenthil and ₹77.55 per kg for green gram. 

The procurement of black lenthil will be carried out at the marketing centers in Harur and Palacode, and that of green gram will be carried out in Dharmapuri and Pennagaram centres, according to the administration.

Farmers are urged to register their details with copies of Aadhaar card, patta and sitta at the respective marketing procurement centres for the respective crops.

The procurement of the two pulses are currently under way and will continue upto December 29, said a release from Collector K.Shanthi.

