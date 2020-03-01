NAFED to procure green, black gram from farmers

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) will procure green gram and black gram from the farmers directly. Farmers in the district are asked to utilise the opportunity.

District Collector S.A. Raman in a press release said that the federation has proposed to procure 100 metric tonnes of green gram ₹ 70.50 a kg and 200 metric tonnes of black gram ₹ 57 a kg from farmers.

The release said that procurement would be done till April 18 through the Salem Regulated Market Committees and the money would be directly transferred to the farmers’ savings bank accounts.

Farmers could sell a maximum of 469 kg green gram a hectare and 700 kg black gram a hectare that should have fair average quality.

Contact

Interested farmers can register themselves at the regulated markets by submitting copies of chitta, adangal, Aadhaar card and savings bank account details.

For further details, contact 98947-76675 and 90803-23535, the release added.