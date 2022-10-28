NAFED to procure black lentils, green gram in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 28, 2022 18:54 IST

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) has proposed a targeted procurement of black lentils and green gram in the district. The NAFED is procuring totally 280 mt of green gram and 340 mts of black lentils in district.

According to the administration, black lentils is sold at ₹57 to ₹65 and green gram ₹60 to ₹75 per kg respectively in the local market. However, NAFED has declared the procurement rates at ₹66 per kg for black lentil and ₹77.55 per kg for green gram to benefit farmers. The procurement will be carried out at the marketing centres in Krishnagiri and Pochampalli.

Farmers were asked to register their details with copies of Aadhaar card, patta and sitta at the respective marketing procurement centres for the respective crops. The procurement price will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers, according to the administration. The procurement of the two pulses are currently under way and will continue upto December 29.

