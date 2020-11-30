Nadur wall collapse victim’s kin demands compensation

Residents of Nadur in Mettupalayam with the copies of the petition they submitted to the Coimbatore district administration.

Coimbatore

30 November 2020 23:57 IST

Mettupalayam Nadur resident K. Kamalammal on Monday petitioned the district administration demanding the compensation that the State Government had announced after the December 2, 2019 wall collapse that killed over 15 persons.

In her petition, the 65-year-old said after the incident, when the Chief Minister had visited the area, he had promised ₹ 10 lakh solatium, alternative house and government job to the kin of each of the victims who had died.

She lived with her daughter-in-law Nadhiya, grandson Gokulram and granddaughter Atchaya and the family had thus far not received any help or compensation from the Government, Ms. Kamalammal said.

She urged the administration to take steps to immediately provide relief.

‘Stop outside interference’

AIADMK worker and Naranapuram Panchayat member S. Rajamani on Monday sumitted a petition seeking help in stopping the interference of outsiders in the day-to-day affairs of the local body. The elected representative said taking advantage of the panchayat president’s lack of awareness on panchayat work, a few outsiders in collusion with the panchayat secretary interfered in the day-to-day affairs by taking files home, making illegal photocopies of documents and indulging in corruption in collusion with contractors.

When the issue was discussed in gram sabha meeting on January 26 this year and a few months ago, CCTV cameras were fixed to only be damaged by the secretary and outsiders, Mr. Rajamani claimed and sought the administration’s indulgence to put an end to it.