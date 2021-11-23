Coimbatore

Nadda to open BJP office in Tiruppur

President of Bharatiya Janata Party J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the party’s district office at Veerapandi here on Wednesday and address the cadre.

According to party sources, Mr. Nadda, who arrives at the Coimbatore Airport at around 12 noon, will participate at the party’s State executive committee meeting.

He will also inaugurate the party offices at Tirunelveli, Tirupattur and Erode via videoconferencing.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and BJP State president K. Annamalai will participate at the events in Tiruppur.


