NABARD’s farm infrastructure credit

NABARD has invited applications under its agriculture infrastructure fund.

According to an administration release, the fund envisions subsidy linked credit to farmers’ producers companies, farmers. This envisions credit with an interest of 3 % for agri infrastructure that would include pump sets installation, drip irrigation, precision farming among other innovating farm instructure.

According to NABARD, for 2020-21 to 2025-26, a targeted credit of ₹5,990 crore has been allocated for Tamil Nadu. Further details maybe ascertained on https://agriinfra.dac.gov.in