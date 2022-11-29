NABARD’s Agro Forestry Facilitation Centre inaugurated at Mettuppalayam

November 29, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The India’s first Agroforestry Facilitation Centre on the FC & RI Campus in Mettupalayam was inaugurated by T. Venkatakrishna, Chief General Manager of NABARD, here on Tuesday.

During the inaugural address, Mr. Venkatakrishna indicated that the centre would act as one-stop solution for all agroforestry needs and services. .

The centre would help promote value chain-based agroforestry and impart skills to different stakeholders such as farmers, tribal people, students, unemployed graduates and other tree-based enterprises.

The centre would also provide an opportunity to farmers, students and other individuals to establish startups in agroforestry sector through technology licensing, commercialisation and validation.

K. T. Parthiban, Dean(Forestry), addressed the current scenario, scope and opportunities in agroforestry expansion and the associated enterprise development. N. Neeraja, General Manager, NABARD, addressed on the activities to be done through the Agroforestry Facilitation Centre.

