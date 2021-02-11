NABARD to install more sanitary pad making machines

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to install more sanitary pad making machines in an effort to enhance the livelihood of needy women.

G.R. Chinthala, Chairman of NABARD, who visited Jayaashree Industries here on Wednesday, told presspersons that the "My Pad My Right" programme was dovetailed with its women livelihood enhancement programme and low-cost, sanitary pad making machines made by Jayaashree Industries were installed in all the States and Union Territories in the first phase. “Next financial year, we will look at more districts,” he said. The project takes care of the personal needs and livelihood of the women. “We took this as a measure to empower women. It is a livelihood augmentation programme,” he added.

Arunachalam Muruganantham, who makes the low-cost sanitary pad making machines at his Jayaashree Industries here, added that there is a lot of response now from State governments, too. “We installed machinery and trained needy women during the pandemic too,” he said.

The “My Pad My Right” project was launched by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in October last year to create awareness among women on menstrual hygiene.