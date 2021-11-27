Coimbatore

NABARD releases potential credit plan for Dharmapuri

The Potential Linked Credit Plan for Dharmapuri envisions a credit outlay of ₹6,475.09 crore for 2022-23. The Plan was released by NABARD here under the aegis of Collector S. Dhivyadarhini recently.

NABARD’s credit outlay for the upcoming fiscal is higher than the credit outlay of ₹5,735 crore laid out for the current fiscal of 2021-22. The Plan envisions ₹4,928.97 crore as credit potential for agriculture, which includes ₹3,541.73 crore towards short term lending and ₹1,387.24 crore as long term lending for agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities.

The credit potential for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises is estimated at ₹855.75 crore.

According to NABARD, as per the revised priority sector guidelines of the RBI, credit potential for export and social infrastructure through bank credit is estimated at ₹5.77 crore and ₹7.01 crore respectively. The credit potential for housing is estimated at ₹149.02 crore.

The outlay for the upcoming fiscal is far above the credit outlay of the last three fiscals that includes the current fiscal. NABARD’s targeted credit outlay for 2019-20 was ₹4,655 crore and achieved credit flow was ₹5,314 crore; the targeted credit outlay for 2020-21 was ₹4,757 crore and achieved credit flow was ₹ 4,866 crore; and the targeted credit outlay for 2021-22 was ₹5,735 crore.

Praveen Babu, District Development Manager, NABARD, was among those present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 9:40:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/nabard-releases-potential-credit-plan-for-dharmapuri/article37726568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY