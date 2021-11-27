NABARD releases potential credit plan for Dharmapuri

The Potential Linked Credit Plan for Dharmapuri envisions a credit outlay of ₹6,475.09 crore for 2022-23. The Plan was released by NABARD here under the aegis of Collector S. Dhivyadarhini recently.

NABARD’s credit outlay for the upcoming fiscal is higher than the credit outlay of ₹5,735 crore laid out for the current fiscal of 2021-22. The Plan envisions ₹4,928.97 crore as credit potential for agriculture, which includes ₹3,541.73 crore towards short term lending and ₹1,387.24 crore as long term lending for agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities.

The credit potential for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises is estimated at ₹855.75 crore.

According to NABARD, as per the revised priority sector guidelines of the RBI, credit potential for export and social infrastructure through bank credit is estimated at ₹5.77 crore and ₹7.01 crore respectively. The credit potential for housing is estimated at ₹149.02 crore.

The outlay for the upcoming fiscal is far above the credit outlay of the last three fiscals that includes the current fiscal. NABARD’s targeted credit outlay for 2019-20 was ₹4,655 crore and achieved credit flow was ₹5,314 crore; the targeted credit outlay for 2020-21 was ₹4,757 crore and achieved credit flow was ₹ 4,866 crore; and the targeted credit outlay for 2021-22 was ₹5,735 crore.

Praveen Babu, District Development Manager, NABARD, was among those present.