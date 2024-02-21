GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NABARD projects credit potential of ₹ 29,663 crore for Erode District

February 21, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) releasing the potential linked credit plan for Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) releasing the potential linked credit plan for Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The potential credit plan prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assessed the credit potential for the district at ₹ 29,663.27 crore for 2024-25, which is about 28.30% more than the current year credit target for the district.

During the district-level consultative committee meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara released the plan and the first copy was received by G Anantha Kumar, Lead District Manager. Amirthavallli, Assistant General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, T. Ashok Kumar, District Development Manager, NABARD and representatives of banks were present.

Highlighting the major features of the document, Mr. Ashok Kumar said out of the total plan outlay ₹ 13,729.99 crore is estimated as credit potential for various sectors of agriculture (crop production, agriculture infrastructure and other agriculture ancillary activities), ₹12,808.96 crore for MSME sector, ₹393.75 crore for export credit, ₹466.92 crore for education, ₹1,091.25 crore for housing, ₹94.67 crore for renewable energy, ₹976.87 crore for others and ₹100.83 crore for social infrastructure. Mr. Anantha Kumar requested bankers to utilise the plan document while preparing their branch or bank credit plan for the year 2024-25.

Earlier, the Collector asked banks to strive to achieve the targets fixed by the Lead Bank against the ground-level credit potential estimated. Apart from agricultural sector investments, loans to the MSMEs, education and housing sectors must be disbursed without any undue delay, he stressed. The credit plan for the district is a time-bound programme and therefore, the achievement of ground-level credit targets should be reviewed quarterly during meetings to ensure that estimated credit potential is achieved, the Collector added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.