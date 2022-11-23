NABARD pegs credit plan estimate for Krishnagiri at ₹9,928.92 crore

November 23, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

NABARD has estimated ₹9,928.92 crore as the credit potential for the district for the year 2023-24.

The credit potential was reflected in the Potential Linked Credit Plan released by NABARD for Krishnagiri district on Wednesday. The plan envisions a credit outlay potential that is 21.31% higher than that of 2022-23.

The PLP has laid out a sector-wise credit outlay that entails a credit potential for agriculture, including agriculture infrastructure and allied activities, at ₹6,603.13 crore; and an estimated ₹2,274 crore for MSMEs. The allocation for the MSME sector was in consonance with the recent policy initiatives of Government of India to give an impetus to the MSME sector, according to NABARD.

As per the revised guidelines on priority sector lending by the Reserve Bank of India, credit potential for export credit is ₹109 crore; for education the estimate is ₹111.91 crore; and for housing it is ₹154.80 crore. The informal credit delivery system as support to SHGs/JLGs has been estimated at ₹581.40 crore.

Earlier, the PLP was released by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy. Ramesh,District Development Manager, NABARD, Namakkal, said the assessment potential under various sectors was informed by the growth trends, current levels of achievement, changes in unit costs, revised scales of finance and trends in credit flow to various sectors. The Lead District Manager, Indian Bank, Mahendran said, the inputs from PLP will inform the preparation of the annual credit plan for 2023-24 and urged the banks to focus on the potential areas of investment credit identified by NABARD.