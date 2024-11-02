Naan Mudhalvan upskilling initiative starts delivering intended impact, say heads of HEIs

Integration of the skill-based courses being offered for UG students under the Naan Mudhalvan massive upskilling platform during the last two years has begun delivering the intended impact, according to heads of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The skill training modules, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, have indeed put students on a strong footing when it comes to employment-readiness, prompting industries to absorb them instantly even for their on-going projects, M. Saravanakumar, Associate Professor and Dean In-Charge, Anna University, Regional Campus, Coimbatore, said.

Citing an instance, he said students could ensure job in electric vehicle manufacturing companies by learning about battery maintenance.

There are various skill-based programmes in core engineering and software area that enable transition of students to work environment early on, he said, adding that the inclusion of the training programme in the regular academic schedule has been to the advantage of students.

The Naan Mudhalvan courses are bringing about the desired impact in arts and science colleges as well. The mandatory training in English communication is seen by faculty as the need of the hour.

Last month, final-year Botany students of Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, who were trained in Food Safety under the programme, took part in a hackathon conducted by Bharathiar University, and won the second and third prizes.

The reflection of the prize-winning students was that the skill-training they had undergone during Naan Mudhalvan programme would be quite useful for their lives, college Principal M.R. Yezhili, said.

The colleges are regularly deputing teachers for the faculty development programmes conducted by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Under this scheme, 1,500 faculties of engineering institutions were trained in 24 skill-related courses, Tamil Nadu Government’s latest policy note on Higher Education states.