Naan Mudhalvan Hackathons to turn recruitment platform, says TNSTC MD

Industries will use students’ performance in Naan Mudhalvan hackathons as a key parameter for recruiting candidates for jobs with salaries exceeding six lakh rupees per annum, announced J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), in Coimbatore on Thursday.

With over 5.5 lakh students graduating annually, candidates suited for placements will be identified through these hackathons based on their creative and problem-solving skills, Ms. Innocent Divya said during a State-level conference on the Naan Mudhalvan Initiative at Bharathiar University. The conference, attended by heads of various institutions, aimed to evaluate the impact of the initiative in engineering, arts and science, and polytechnic colleges over the past two years, while also gathering feedback from the institutions.

Ms. Innocent Divya noted that thirteen lakh students from engineering, arts and science and polytechnic colleges receive training under the initiative each year. She also assured that TNSDC would address the request from autonomous colleges for their inclusion under the initiative with the Chief Minister.

Feedback from the institutions will be compiled to tailor courses to bring about the intended impact, she said.

Ms. Innocent Divya urged heads of institutions to dedicate an hour each week to review the programme, ensuring its impact is fully realised. She then honoured top-performing institutions in Naan Mudhalvan placements and the best-performing Single Points of Contact.

The ceremony was attended by District Revenue Officer R. Sharmila and Vice-Chancellor Committee Members Lovelina Little Flower, C.A. Vasuki, and Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan. M. Saravanakumar, Associate Professor and Dean of Anna University Regional Campus, Coimbatore, also participated in the event.