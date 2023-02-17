ADVERTISEMENT

Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre stage road block in Erode

February 17, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman spoke against the members of Arunthathiyar community during the election campaign here, a few DMK cadre and members of the community, reportedly entered into an altercation with NTK cadre at Rajajipuram area in Karungalpalayam on Friday night.

Party candidate Menaka Navaneethan and other workers were campaigning at Rajajipuram when around 10 DMK cadre intercepted their vehicle. They said that Seeman, during his campaign, claimed that Arunthathiyar community members, during the Vijayanagara Empire in Andhra Pradesh, were moved to the State for carrying out cleaning works.

They said that his remarks hurt the community members and asked NTK cadre not to seek votes in their area. The cadre said that their leader had expressed their views and everyone has the right to do so. However, the DMK cadre asked them not to enter their area.

Later, NTK members staged a road roko. During the protest, stones were thrown in which a NTK cadre suffered head injuries. He was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital.

S. Ananthakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Erode Town along with police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

