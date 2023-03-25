NAAC peer team concludes visit to Bharathiar University

March 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The visit by a NAAC peer team to Bharathiar University for the third cycle of accreditation culminated on Saturday with an exit meeting.

During the three-day programme, the team visited select departments and interacted with deans and department heads to determine compatibility with self-study reports.

The team also interacted with students comprising representatives of different disciplines, NCC, NSS, and various co-curricular clubs and associations.

During the exit meet, the chairperson of the peer team shared its perceptions and general observations about the institution before an audience comprising faculty, students, parents and alumni.

The university’s new rating by NAAC will be known shortly, senior professors said, exuding hope of an improved ranking from the existing 3.11 (‘A’) on a scale of four, citing its leading position in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), and some of the international ratings.