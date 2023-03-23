NAAC peer team begins assessment of Bharathiar University for re-accreditation

March 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) on Thursday started its three-day exercise to evaluate Bharathiar University, for the third cycle of accreditation.

The university had got ‘A’ Grades in two previous cycles, with CGPA of 3.02 in the first cycle: 2010 to 2015, and 3.11 in the second cycle from 2016 to 2021. The tenure of the existing assessment cycle ends on March 28.

Bharathiar University was instructed to give an undertaking by UGC during 2019 that it would attain a NAAC score of 3.26 on a four-point scale, to sustain its online programmes.

The university was positioned at the 24th spot in 2022 under overall category, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework. It stood 15th among universities and 22nd in research category.

The visit by the peer team comes in the backdrop of the NAAC asserting its dynamism in accrediting higher educational institutions.

In a press note issued earlier this month, NAAC Director S.C. Sharma said the processes were continuously being improved so that assessment and accreditation of the educational institutions were done transparently and professionally.

As per the mandate of NAAC, the entire process of accreditation and assessment is robust, transparent, ICT-driven and automated. “The system cannot be compromised because the whole process is decentralised, transparent and accessible to the stakeholders through a user-friendly portal and dashboard at all stage of assessment and accreditation process,” the press note said.