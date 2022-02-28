NAAC A++ rating for Avinashilingam varsity

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women has secured the A++ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. A release said the Council gave the rating after it awarded the deemed university with 3.65/4 CGPA. The rating was valid till February 2027.

The deemed university Chancellor S.P. Thyagarajan said the Council’s detailed assessment of various qualitative metrics was carried out by a peer team, which visited all the 36 departments in seven schools in the main and satellite campuses.

Vice-Chancellor V. Bharathi Harishankar made a detailed presentation of the deemed university’s activities to the team, which also met deans and other heads of department. The deemed university would hold its 32 nd convocation on March 19.