January 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

N. Stephen Jesubatham took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Dharmapuri on Thursday. Mr. Jesubatham entered the service as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2005. His earlier stint was as Superintendent of Police of State Intelligence, SB-CID. He took charge from outgoing Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan.