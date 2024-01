January 03, 2024 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A portrait of veteran communist leader and freedom fighter N. Sankaraiah was unveiled at the office of CPI(M) by State Committee member K.Swaminathan here on Tuesday.

Speaking of the leader, who passed away in November last year, Mr. Swaminathan said that unlike any other leader, Sankaraiah did not fit into any brackets. His political engagement was multifaceted, first as a student against imperialism and later as one of the tall leaders of the Communist movement.

