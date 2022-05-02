N. Mahalingam Centre for Public Policy inaugurated

(From left to right) Vijila Kennedy, Principal of Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science; Shankar Vanavarayar, Joint Correspondent of Kumaraguru Institutions; Nitin Pai, Co-founder and Director of Takshashila Institution and D. S. Makkalanban, Head of Department of Political Science at the inauguration of N. Mahalingam Centre for Public Policy at Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

N. Mahalingam Centre for Public Policy (NMCPP), an independent think-tank, was inaugurated at the Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science on Monday as part of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of industrialist and educationist Pollachi N. Mahalingam.

A press release said that the NMCPP will advance public policy goals through developmental research, education and advocacy. Its focus areas will be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations, which includes social policy, labour markets, agriculture, gender equality, sustainability and climate change, health and education. The centre will work with the government, policymakers and experts to identify the current and future gaps for development and will organise roundtables, summits, conferences and conclaves. The Department of Political Science at Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science will associate with the Centre, the release said.

Nitin Pai, Co-founder and Director of Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru, who was the chief guest, said in his address that the unique ecosystem created by the entrepreneurs of Coimbatore in multiple sectors has led to progress of the livelihood of the people in this region. Joint Correspondent of Kumaraguru Institutions Shankar Vanavarayar, who delivered the presidential address, spoke on the relevance of establishing a Centre for public policy in an educational institution, where students, academicians, policy makers and the public could interact.

Vijila Kennedy, Principal of the Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science and D.S. Makkalanban, Head of Department of Political Science at the college, also participated in the inauguration of NMCPP, according to the release.