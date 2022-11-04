Coimbatore

N-E Monsoon: 24-hour control rooms set up in Coimbatore district

With the North-East Monsoon setting in, 24-hour control rooms have been set up in the Collector’s office, Corporation office, Municipal office and all Tahsildar offices to take immediate action in the case of emergencies.

A release said that if there is any damage due to rains within the Corporation limits, people can send related photographs of the situation via WhatsApp on 8190000200.

The emergency numbers are Coimbatore Collector: 0422-1077 (toll free), 0422-2301114; Corporation main office: 0422 - 2302323; Corporation North Zone: 0422 - 2243133; Corporation South Zone: 0422 - 2252482; Corporation East Zone: 0422 - 2577056, 0422 - 2572696; Corporation West Zone: 0422 - 2551700; and Corporation Central Zone: 0422 - 2215618

Municipal offices: Valparai: 04253 - 222394; Pollachi: 04259 - 220999; Mettupalayam: 04254 - 222151; Madukkarai: 0422-2511815; Gudalur: 0422-2692402; Karumampatti: 0421-2333070; and Karamadai: 04254-272315.

Tahsildar offices: Coimbatore North: 0422 - 2247831; Coimbatore South: 0422 - 2214225; Sulur: 0422 - 2681000; Mettupalayam: 04254 - 222153; Annur: 04254 - 299908; Perur: 0422 - 2606030; Madukkarai: 0422 - 2622338; Kinathukadavu: 04259 - 241000; Pollachi: 04259 - 226625; Anaimalai: 04253 - 296100; and Valparai: 04253 - 222305


