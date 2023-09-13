ADVERTISEMENT

‘Myopia iWellness Clinic’ opened at Sankara Eye Hospital in Coimbatore

September 13, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Cognizant Foundation partnered with Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust and Sankara Eye Hospital, Coimbatore, to establish a full-fledged Myopia iWellness Clinic. Nandini Rangaswamy, director, Cognizant Foundation, inaugurated the clinic on Monday.

A release said that the facility will help expand the services of the Paediatric Ophthalmology Department of Sankara Eye Hospital, Coimbatore. R.V. Ramani, founder and managing trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation; Radha Ramani, co-founder, Sankara Eye Hospital; Rajesh Prabu, Head of the Paediatric Ophthalmology, Sankara Eye Hospital; Maya Sreekumar, vice-president - human resources and head of operations, Cognizant Coimbatore centre; Shruthi Tara and other doctors were present.

