Mylswamy Annadurai bereaved

Coimbatore

26 January 2021 23:19 IST

A. Mylswamy, father of former Director of ISRO Satellite Centre Mylswamy Annadurai, passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

Sources said he was hospitalised for the past one week and died around 6 a.m. on Friday. Mylswamy was a retired headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore district. The family volunteered to donate the eyes of the deceased at the hospital, the sources said.

